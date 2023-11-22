BREAKING | Former LGBT activist told Cardinal Burke the Latin Mass helped him convert to Catholicism

During the recent Call to Holiness Conference Cardinal Raymond Burke told a story about a former LGBT activist apologizing for protesting a Mass he said at a Catholic high school in 2004, adding that the man said the Latin Mass moved him to ‘straighten out’ his life.

