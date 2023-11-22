Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING | Former LGBT activist told Cardinal Burke the Latin Mass helped him convert to Catholicism

Breaking News

Breaking News

See More
During the recent Call to Holiness Conference Cardinal Raymond Burke told a story about a former LGBT activist apologizing for protesting a Mass he said at a Catholic high school in 2004, adding that the man said the Latin Mass moved him to ‘straighten out’ his life.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com 

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

November 22, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

BREAKING | Former LGBT activist told Cardinal Burke the Latin Mass helped him convert to Catholicism

Recent Videos
3:07

BREAKING: Michael Voris ousted from Church Militant by board of directors

Recent Videos
5:22

BREAKING: Pro-life rescuer Paulette Harlow found guilty by pro-abortion judge in third DC FACE Act trial

Recent Videos
2:48

BREAKING: Pope Francis says 'trans' people can be godparents, homosexual 'parents' can have children baptized

Recent Videos
11:50

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-life rescuer Paulette Harlow explains what inspires her to help save the unborn

Recent Videos
17:15

BREAKING: Bishop Schneider talks about climate of fear in Rome - many 'bishops are intimidated'

Recent Videos
6:13

BREAKING: Judge allows defense to call jailed pro-lifers to testify in third DC FACE Act trial

Recent Videos
5:41

BREAKING: The Pope just set up Catholic priests for hate crime charges – Here’s how

Recent Videos
4:05

BREAKING: Pope Francis hit with 'dubia' from 5 Cardinals ahead of Synod, Cdl Fernández responds

Recent Videos
12:11

Charge dropped against abortionist accused of running over pro-life activist with his car

Recent Videos
6:39

BREAKING: Abortion isn’t a business deal where ‘both sides’ have valid points

Recent Videos
5:28

BREAKING: Pro-life rescuers found guilty in second DC FACE Act trial

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...