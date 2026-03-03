BREAKING | Hundreds of US troops report commanders detailing Zionist motivation driving Iran War

Hundreds of American service members are coming forward with a disturbing claim: Their commanders are framing the conflict with Iran not in geopolitical terms but as biblically sanctioned prophecy.

According to the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, over 200 complaints have been received from troops across dozens of installations alleging senior leaders invoked the Book of Revelation, described the war as part of an end-times scenario, and suggested President Donald Trump was divinely appointed to trigger Armageddon. One cited example claims a commander told troops the operation is driven by Zionist prophecy — not American national security.

The Pentagon denies any religious motivation, insisting the mission is strictly secular and defensive. But the allegations raise constitutional questions about religious neutrality in the armed forces and morale among service members asked to fight for reasons that have nothing to do with the just war tradition.

Past statements from figures like Secretary Pete Hegseth and pastor John Hagee, who have long framed Middle East events in prophetic terms, add context to what troops may be hearing.

READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/hundreds-of-us-troops-claim-commanders-saying-iran-war-is-biblically-sanctioned-reports/

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL



U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten