BREAKING: Is Trump Trying to Look Like the ANTI-CHRIST?

A major controversy erupts after Donald Trump shares an AI-generated image portraying himself in a Christ-like role, drawing sharp criticism from Christians. The image is condemned as irreverent and part of a broader pattern of rhetoric that has unsettled many believers. The discussion highlights growing confusion among Christian supporters trying to reconcile political loyalty with faith. Drawing on Catholic teaching, the segment warns against attributing divine roles to any human figure.

READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/donald-trump-deletes-ai-image-of-himself-as-jesus-christ-claims-he-was-a-doctor/

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