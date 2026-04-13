Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING: Is Trump Trying to Look Like the ANTI-CHRIST?

Breaking News

Breaking News

See More

A major controversy erupts after Donald Trump shares an AI-generated image portraying himself in a Christ-like role, drawing sharp criticism from Christians. The image is condemned as irreverent and part of a broader pattern of rhetoric that has unsettled many believers. The discussion highlights growing confusion among Christian supporters trying to reconcile political loyalty with faith. Drawing on Catholic teaching, the segment warns against attributing divine roles to any human figure.

READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/donald-trump-deletes-ai-image-of-himself-as-jesus-christ-claims-he-was-a-doctor/

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

April 13, 2026

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

BREAKING: Is Trump Trying to Look Like the ANTI-CHRIST?

Recent Videos
16:03

BREAKING | Zionism making Protestant politicians in America anti-Catholic

Recent Videos
7:14

BREAKING | Hundreds of US troops report commanders detailing Zionist motivation driving Iran War

Recent Videos
6:59

BREAKING NEWS: Alleged SMEAR CAMPAIGN against Candace Owens

Recent Videos
14:41

BREAKING: What you need to know as SSPX moves ahead with July 1 consecrations

Recent Videos
8:37

BREAKING: Conservative bishops SPLIT on SSPX: Viganò vs Eleganti

Recent Videos
7:58

BREAKING | Everything you NEED TO KNOW about the SSPX bishops

Recent Videos
3:51

BREAKING: New USCCB leadership pro-life or pro-abortion?

Recent Videos
2:19

BREAKING: Vatican REJECTS Mary as Co-Redemptrix?!

Recent Videos
4:24

BREAKING: Pagan rituals at Vatican? Nostra Aetate’s 60th sparks OUTRAGE

Recent Videos
6:10

BREAKING | Freedom Convoy leaders sentenced to 18 months house arrest

Recent Videos
4:19

Viganò BLASTS Pope Leo over his abortion comments

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...