BREAKING: Israel is about to TAKE OVER the HOLY SITE Shepherd's Field

Jason Jones reports that Israel has approved an illegal settlement project that threatens Shepherd’s Field in Beit Sahour, revered as the site of Christ’s Nativity announcement. At least 19 Christian families have already been displaced, and the new development could sever Bethlehem’s Christian community from Jerusalem. Jones warns this may mark the final erasure of Christianity in the West Bank, exposing decades of church destruction and settler violence. He calls on Western Catholics to abandon silence, insisting they have the power, and duty, to stop this before it’s too late.

