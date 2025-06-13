Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING: ISRAEL STRIKES IRAN | Global Conflict IMMINENT?!

Breaking News

Breaking News

See More

John-Henry Westen reports on Israel’s shocking military strike against Iran, an operation that has already claimed the lives of top Iranian leaders and could ignite global war. Dubbed “Rising Lion,” the assault comes as Iran declares open conflict and blames the U.S. As tensions escalate, Westen draws striking parallels to the warnings of Our Lady of Fatima, especially her prophecy that war is the consequence of sin, not strategy. With the 100-year Fatima window closing, this isn’t just a geopolitical crisis; it’s a divine wake-up call. Heaven may be warning us one last time.

READ FULL DETAILS HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/breaking-israel-attacks-iran-increasing-risk-of-world-war-iii/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

 

June 13, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

BREAKING: ISRAEL STRIKES IRAN | Global Conflict IMMINENT?!

Recent Videos
2:36

BREAKING: Pope Leo XIV CORRECTS the record on cohabitation & marriage

Recent Videos
6:00

BREAKING: Antifa ATTACKS March for Life in Quebec, Canada

Recent Videos
3:32

BREAKING: Charlotte becomes EPICENTER of liturgy wars

Recent Videos
9:53

Pope Leo XIV Challenges China’s Regime in Vatican Address

Recent Videos
2:51

BREAKING: Leo XIV an anti-Trump American, who urged invalid Confession by phone during COVID?

Recent Videos
3:55

BREAKING: Canada's NEW anti-Catholic prime minister?!

Recent Videos
7:05

BREAKING | Cardinal Müller: A liberal pope could SPLIT the Church

Recent Videos
1:13

BREAKING: Pope Francis has died aged 88

Recent Videos
5:26

BREAKING | Bishop SLAMS sacrilege after PM Carney’s Communion

Recent Videos
5:15

BREAKING: Trump declares HISTORIC Holy Week initiative

Recent Videos
8:33

BREAKING: Pro-abortion prime minister takes Communion after fiery homily

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...