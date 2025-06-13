BREAKING: ISRAEL STRIKES IRAN | Global Conflict IMMINENT?!

John-Henry Westen reports on Israel’s shocking military strike against Iran, an operation that has already claimed the lives of top Iranian leaders and could ignite global war. Dubbed “Rising Lion,” the assault comes as Iran declares open conflict and blames the U.S. As tensions escalate, Westen draws striking parallels to the warnings of Our Lady of Fatima, especially her prophecy that war is the consequence of sin, not strategy. With the 100-year Fatima window closing, this isn’t just a geopolitical crisis; it’s a divine wake-up call. Heaven may be warning us one last time.

READ FULL DETAILS HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/breaking-israel-attacks-iran-increasing-risk-of-world-war-iii/

