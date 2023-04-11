Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING: John-Henry Westen PERMANENTLY BANNED from YouTube

YouTube and Google are preventing you from hearing the truth: LifeSiteNews John-Henry Westen Channel has now been completely deleted from YouTube. The reason? Speaking openly about the evils of abortion, depopulation, actual case studies of nefarious vaccines, and transgenderism. Big tech has successfully become ‘Big Brother’ and will never release its control of virtual reality. Tune in now to the John-Henry Westen Show with LifeSiteNews journalist Ashley Sadler as they unpack this new level of censorship and what it means for LifeSiteNews in the days and years ahead.

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

April 11, 2023

