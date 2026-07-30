BREAKING | Leo XIV Classmate Reacts to News Pope Leo will NOT Restore Latin Mass

Cardinal Roche has indicated that Pope Leo XIV is not expected to revoke Traditionis Custodes or restore the broader permissions for the Traditional Latin Mass established under Pope Benedict XVI. For Catholics attached to the traditional liturgy, the announcement is a significant development and a disappointment.

John-Henry Westen speaks with theologian Professor William Thomas, a classmate of Pope Leo, who argues that the Latin Mass continues to attract growing numbers of faithful. At the same time, many Novus Ordo parishes face declining attendance and vocations. Latin, he contends, is not a preference; it is a vital expression of Catholic identity, sacred tradition, and continuity with the Church’s historical worship.

The debate over the Latin Mass is not about liturgy. It is about the future of Catholic worship and identity. The question is whether traditional and post-conciliar forms can continue to coexist, or whether the Vatican has decided that one must ultimately eliminate the other.

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