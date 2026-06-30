Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING: Leo XIV Threatens SSPX with Losing Sacraments - Kennedy Hall Reacts

Breaking News

Breaking News

See More

On the eve of the SSPX’s episcopal consecrations in Switzerland, Pope Leo XIV has issued a public warning: the ceremony could be a “schismatic act” that deprives the faithful of the licit, and possibly even valid, reception of the sacraments. The Vatican is drawing a line. The SSPX is about to cross it.

Kennedy Hall joins John-Henry Westen to dissect the Pope’s letter and its implications. Hall argues the language does not amount to a declaration of formal schism. The SSPX has long maintained that the Church supplies jurisdiction in extraordinary circumstances. The question is whether Rome will revoke the faculties for confession and marriage that have been granted to Society priests, and whether the faithful who rely on those sacraments will be left without recourse.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

June 30, 2026

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

BREAKING: Leo XIV Threatens SSPX with Losing Sacraments - Kennedy Hall Reacts

Recent Videos

BREAKING | Frank Wright: Belfast attack EXPOSES Britain’s immigration crisis

Recent Videos

BREAKING | Armed guards & a missing audit: The Guadalupe Basilica scandal

Recent Videos

Swiss bishops BETRAY Catholics, back total ban on conversion therapy as 'spiritual abuse'

Recent Videos

BREAKING: Pope’s classmate exposes Vatican synodality document as ‘The Great Deception’

Recent Videos

Bp. Schneider: Synod report is 'unequivocal heresy' & Pope Leo XIV must act or face Christ’s rebuke!

Recent Videos

1 YEAR AGO TODAY | How my prediction on Pope Leo became prophecy

Recent Videos

BREAKING: TRUMP RELEASES FIRST UFO FILES — Catholic Church has taught aliens are FALSE!

Recent Videos

BREAKING: White House declares radical transgender groups TERRORISTS — 'We will neutralize them'

Recent Videos

BREAKING | Synod report suggests homosexual ‘relationships’ may not be sinful

Recent Videos

Leo XIV makes bishop of 'Strickland’s Judas' - Priest instrumental in removing Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
6:27

EXCLUSIVE: Pope Leo XIV’s former classmate theologian blasts Pope’s downplaying sexual sin

Comments

0 Comments

  1. Loading...