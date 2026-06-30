BREAKING: Leo XIV Threatens SSPX with Losing Sacraments - Kennedy Hall Reacts

On the eve of the SSPX’s episcopal consecrations in Switzerland, Pope Leo XIV has issued a public warning: the ceremony could be a “schismatic act” that deprives the faithful of the licit, and possibly even valid, reception of the sacraments. The Vatican is drawing a line. The SSPX is about to cross it.

Kennedy Hall joins John-Henry Westen to dissect the Pope’s letter and its implications. Hall argues the language does not amount to a declaration of formal schism. The SSPX has long maintained that the Church supplies jurisdiction in extraordinary circumstances. The question is whether Rome will revoke the faculties for confession and marriage that have been granted to Society priests, and whether the faithful who rely on those sacraments will be left without recourse.

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