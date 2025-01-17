BREAKING | LIVE Reaction from the Holy Land on the Gaza Ceasefire
Breaking NewsSee More
Jason Jones, founder of the Vulnerable People Project, speaks about the recent ceasefire in Gaza and its implications for Christians in the Holy Land. Currently in Bethlehem, Jones shares insights on the plight of Gaza’s Christian community, which continues to face persecution, loss of resources, and existential threats despite the ceasefire.
U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews
****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
****
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
January 17, 2025
Recent EpisodesShow More
BREAKING | Pope Francis thinly veils Trump comparison to Hitler, downplays homosexual blessings
BREAKING | Bishop Strickland rebukes US bishops for their silence on Pope Francis’ errors: ‘What will it take?’
EXCLUSIVE: Abp. Viganò uses AI to show how Communion in the hand destroys belief in the Real Presence
Comments