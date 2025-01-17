Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING | LIVE Reaction from the Holy Land on the Gaza Ceasefire

Breaking News

Breaking News

Jason Jones, founder of the Vulnerable People Project, speaks about the recent ceasefire in Gaza and its implications for Christians in the Holy Land. Currently in Bethlehem, Jones shares insights on the plight of Gaza’s Christian community, which continues to face persecution, loss of resources, and existential threats despite the ceasefire.

January 17, 2025

