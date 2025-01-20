Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING | MAJOR takeaways from Trump's second inauguration

Breaking News

Breaking News

See More

As Donald Trump takes office for a historic second term, here are some clips that show how he lays out a bold vision for restoring America’s economic strength, securing borders, and confronting government corruption. Emphasizing constitutional freedoms and American sovereignty, Trump calls for unity, faith, and resilience amid political and cultural challenges.

In this pivotal moment, Trump renews his commitment to conservative values and national renewal, urging Americans to come together in prayer and support as the country moves forward with hope and determination.

MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/president-trump-at-inauguration-i-was-saved-by-god-to-make-america-great-again/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

January 20, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
5:04

BREAKING | MAJOR takeaways from Trump's second inauguration

Recent Videos
3:12

BREAKING | Urgent message from Father Ripperger

Recent Videos
20:52

BREAKING | LIVE reaction from the Holy Land on the Gaza ceasefire

Recent Videos
5:47

BREAKING | Pope Francis thinly veils Trump comparison to Hitler, downplays homosexual blessings

Recent Videos
4:38

Two Canadian politicians witness to Jesus in parliament Christmas messages

Recent Videos
20:34

BREAKING | Elite Abuse Networks EXPOSED - Survivor’s Shocking Testimony

Recent Videos
14:45

BREAKING | Pope Francis’ new preacher promotes homosexual reading of Scripture and Christ

Recent Videos
9:42

EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Strickland explains why he called out Pope Francis and other bishops

Recent Videos
18:23

BREAKING | Bishop Strickland rebukes US bishops for their silence on Pope Francis’ errors: ‘What will it take?’

Recent Videos
3:21

President Trump: Keep your promise and set the pro-life captives free!

Recent Videos
6:18

Candace Owens thanks LifePetitions for 30k signature effort to remove Australia ban

Recent Videos
14:12

Tucker Carlson ATTACKED by Demon | he isn't the only one under spiritual attack

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...