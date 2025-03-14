Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING | Mark Carney Canada’s New PM: WEF Insider and Deep Ties

Breaking News

Breaking News

See More

For the first time in history, Canada has a Prime Minister who has never held elected office. Mark Carney a banker, globalist, and WEF insider, was simply appointed. But what does this mean for Canada? With deep connections to the World Economic Forum, John Podesta, and even Ghislaine Maxwell, Carney represents the ultimate elite power grab. His advocacy for digital currency, abortion, and climate-driven economics aligns perfectly with the Davos agenda. Will he be any different from Trudeau or even worse?

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

March 14, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

BREAKING | Mark Carney Canada’s New PM: WEF Insider and Deep Ties

Recent Videos
8:23

Fact checking JD Vance: Yes, the Scottish gov't criminalized praying at home

Recent Videos
12:41

BREAKING | Pope Francis declares war on Trump’s immigration crackdown

Recent Videos
2:52

EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Gaza remarks CONDEMNED by Auxiliary Bishop

Recent Videos
11:57

OUT OF PRISON | Joan Andrews Bell - faith, freedom, and the pro-life mission

Recent Videos
5:04

BREAKING | MAJOR takeaways from Trump's second inauguration

Recent Videos
3:12

BREAKING | Urgent message from Father Ripperger

Recent Videos
20:52

BREAKING | LIVE reaction from the Holy Land on the Gaza ceasefire

Recent Videos
5:47

BREAKING | Pope Francis thinly veils Trump comparison to Hitler, downplays homosexual blessings

Recent Videos
4:38

Two Canadian politicians witness to Jesus in parliament Christmas messages

Recent Videos
20:34

BREAKING | Elite Abuse Networks EXPOSED - Survivor’s Shocking Testimony

Recent Videos
14:45

BREAKING | Pope Francis’ new preacher promotes homosexual reading of Scripture and Christ

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...