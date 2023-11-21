Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING: Michael Voris ousted from Church Militant by board of directors

Michael Voris has been removed from St. Michael’s Media and Church Militant, the Catholic media organization he founded. Christine Niles, a senior producer and investigative reporter at Church Militant, also departed in recent days.

November 21, 2023

