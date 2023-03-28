Breaking: MSM coverup of transgender identity of Nashville shooter

The community at The Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville, TN was shattered when transgender shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, opened fire in The Covenant School — killing 6 innocent individuals: three children and three adults. In a sudden twist, the mainstream media has suggested that Audrey Hale has harbored justified resentment against the Christian school’s pro-life and anti-trans beliefs, suggesting that Audrey Hale was bullied for being transgender. In fact, MSNBC publicly apologized for “misgendering” Hale — but what are the facts? John-Henry Westen offers clear breaking news coverage of the facts you need to know about transgenderism, school shootings, and the fight ahead in the Culture of Life.

