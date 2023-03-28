Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Breaking: MSM coverup of transgender identity of Nashville shooter

Most Viral Moments

Most Viral Moments

See More

The community at The Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville, TN was shattered when transgender shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, opened fire in The Covenant School — killing 6 innocent individuals: three children and three adults. In a sudden twist, the mainstream media has suggested that Audrey Hale has harbored justified resentment against the Christian school’s pro-life and anti-trans beliefs, suggesting that Audrey Hale was bullied for being transgender. In fact, MSNBC publicly apologized for “misgendering” Hale — but what are the facts? John-Henry Westen offers clear breaking news coverage of the facts you need to know about transgenderism, school shootings, and the fight ahead in the Culture of Life.

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

March 28, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
0:04:56

Breaking: MSM coverup of transgender identity of Nashville shooter

Recent Videos
0:04:01

WATCH: Is Pope Francis DESTROYING Marriage?

Recent Videos
0:03:40

Modern Medicine Was Based on Christian Principles UNTIL NOW

Recent Videos
0:17:12

BREAKING: Jarring details REVEALED from Pope Francis' new pagan mass

Recent Videos
0:02:45

Big Tech Attack: Just one more strike means that LifeSite is banned on YouTube PERMANENTLY!

Recent Videos
0:04:50

Will More Banks COLLAPSE? An Expert Weighs In

Recent Videos
0:05:46

Find out how the bank collapse could impact you

Recent Videos
0:06:00

Eye Witness Shares FIRST EVER Stigmata Miracle Caught on Camera

Recent Videos
0:04:35

How is THIS Good for Women's Health?

Recent Videos
0:06:20

PROOF that God answers prayer? This videographer says YES

Recent Videos
0:05:57

Hero Bishop Paprocki BLASTS pro-LGBTQ Cardinal McElroy

Recent Videos
0:11:00

Traditional family values enjoy support in Africa

Comments

1 Comments

    Loading...