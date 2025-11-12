BREAKING: New USCCB Leadership Pro-Life or Pro-Abortion?

Archbishop Paul Coakley has been elected the new president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, but Bishop Daniel Flores, now elected vice president, is setting off major alarm bells. Flores once compared mass deportations to abortion, calling them “formal cooperation in intrinsic evil”, the same language the Church uses to describe driving someone to an abortion clinic. Despite these radical views, Flores won the VP slot on the first ballot.

READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/usccb-elects-archbishop-coakley-as-president-bishop-flores-as-vice-president/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten