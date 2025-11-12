Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING: New USCCB Leadership Pro-Life or Pro-Abortion?

Archbishop Paul Coakley has been elected the new president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, but Bishop Daniel Flores, now elected vice president, is setting off major alarm bells. Flores once compared mass deportations to abortion, calling them “formal cooperation in intrinsic evil”, the same language the Church uses to describe driving someone to an abortion clinic. Despite these radical views, Flores won the VP slot on the first ballot.

READ MORE HERE:  https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/usccb-elects-archbishop-coakley-as-president-bishop-flores-as-vice-president/

November 12, 2025

