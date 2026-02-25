Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING NEWS: Alleged SMEAR CAMPAIGN Against Candace Owens

Candace Owens began asking questions about the reported murder of Charlie Kirk. Now she’s being called “evil,” “demonic,” and the target of an alleged smear campaign.

According to an alleged leaked email, a coordinated campaign was set in motion to smear Candace Owens and attack her voice. Could this be true?

At the center of it all is Charlie Kirk’s death, his widow Erica Kirk’s subsequent actions, and a fracture within the American right over Israel that may have made Charlie Kirk a target long before he was killed. Charlie Kirk himself, months earlier, warned on national television that Israel could attempt “ethnic cleansing in Gaza.” That warning may have sealed his fate.

Response from TPUSA Andrew Kolvet:
Any suggestion that TPUSA is behind a coordinated social media campaign is 100% untrue. If these rumors are true, TPUSA is not aware of it or funding it. The letter circulating online references a CU team. We have zero idea who that is or if it’s even a real organization.

February 25, 2026

