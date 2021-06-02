Podcast Image

BREAKING: NJ bishop hospitalized after taking COVID vaccine

Wed Jun 2, 2021 - 4:47 pm EST

After publicly taking the COVID jab in January, Trenton NJ Bishop O'Connell was hospitalized this week for blood clots. Recent research shows that the coronavirus spike protein in the shots unexpectedly enters the bloodstream, leading to adverse events. Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/breaking-nj-bishop-hospitalized-after-taking-covid-vaccine
 

