BREAKING: Pope Francis' absolutism for the COVID jab but not God's Commandments

Pope Francis has said he does not observe the commandments as absolutes. We have a response from Bishop Schneider to those comments from the Pope. And while Pope Francis does not have an "absolutist" approach to the Commandments, he certainly does have an absolutist approach to the so-called COVID ‘vaccine’, making it seem absolutely necessary. Read more: The John-Henry Westen Show Share

