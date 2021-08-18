LIVE:
Doctors discuss fertility risks of COVID jab
WATCH!
The John-Henry Westen Show

BREAKING: Pope Francis' absolutism for the COVID jab but not God's Commandments

Pope Francis has said he does not observe the commandments as absolutes. We have a response from Bishop Schneider to those comments from the Pope. And while Pope Francis does not have an "absolutist" approach to the Commandments, he certainly does have an absolutist approach to the so-called COVID ‘vaccine’, making it seem absolutely necessary. Read more:

The John-Henry Westen ShowAugust 18, 2021

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church
The John-Henry Westen Show

About the Show

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More