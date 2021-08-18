BREAKING: Pope Francis' absolutism for the COVID jab but not God's Commandments
Pope Francis has said he does not observe the commandments as absolutes. We have a response from Bishop Schneider to those comments from the Pope. And while Pope Francis does not have an "absolutist" approach to the Commandments, he certainly does have an absolutist approach to the so-called COVID ‘vaccine’, making it seem absolutely necessary. Read more: The John-Henry Westen ShowAugust 18, 2021
The John-Henry Westen ShowAugust 18, 2021
Recent VideosSee More
-
BREAKING: Pope Francis' absolutism for the COVID jab but not God's Commandments
-
All Catholics should be grateful for Cardinal Burke's lifetime of ministry
-
Catholic hospitals are forcing the COVID shot. This doctor is fighting back
-
Divine timing? Epic film on Latin Mass released as Francis cracks down on Traditional liturgy
-
'Ireland is no longer Catholic': Priest says modernity destroyed the land of St. Patrick