BREAKING: Pope Francis attacks critics of homosexual blessings as ‘small ideological groups’

Pope Francis described the Catholic Church in Africa as “a special case” stating that “for them, homosexuality is something ‘ugly’ from a cultural point of view; they do not tolerate it.”

READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pope-francis-my-critics-are-small-ideological-groups-african-church-a-special-case

January 29, 2024

