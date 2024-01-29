BREAKING: Pope Francis attacks critics of homosexual blessings as ‘small ideological groups’

Pope Francis described the Catholic Church in Africa as “a special case” stating that “for them, homosexuality is something ‘ugly’ from a cultural point of view; they do not tolerate it.”

READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pope-francis-my-critics-are-small-ideological-groups-african-church-a-special-case

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten