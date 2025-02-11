Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING | Pope Francis Declares War on Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

Breaking News

Breaking News

See More

Pope Francis has launched a direct challenge to Trump’s immigration policies, sending a letter to U.S. bishops advocating for open borders and condemning restrictions on illegal immigration. The Pope’s stance, which questions the traditional Catholic teaching on prioritizing family and community, aligns with his past blanket claims that repelling migrants is a mortal sin. As Francis appoints a pro-open borders archbishop to Detroit, is the Vatican signaling a deeper shift in the Church’s political role?

READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pope-francis-slates-major-crisis-of-trumps-border-policies-and-rebuffs-jd-vance/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

 

February 11, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

BREAKING | Pope Francis Declares War on Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

Recent Videos
2:52

EXCLUSIVE: Trump's Gaza remarks CONDEMNED by Auxiliary Bishop

Recent Videos
11:57

OUT OF PRISON | Joan Andrews Bell - faith, freedom, and the pro-life mission

Recent Videos
5:04

BREAKING | MAJOR takeaways from Trump's second inauguration

Recent Videos
3:12

BREAKING | Urgent message from Father Ripperger

Recent Videos
20:52

BREAKING | LIVE reaction from the Holy Land on the Gaza ceasefire

Recent Videos
5:47

BREAKING | Pope Francis thinly veils Trump comparison to Hitler, downplays homosexual blessings

Recent Videos
4:38

Two Canadian politicians witness to Jesus in parliament Christmas messages

Recent Videos
20:34

BREAKING | Elite Abuse Networks EXPOSED - Survivor’s Shocking Testimony

Recent Videos
14:45

BREAKING | Pope Francis’ new preacher promotes homosexual reading of Scripture and Christ

Recent Videos
9:42

EXCLUSIVE: Bishop Strickland explains why he called out Pope Francis and other bishops

Recent Videos
18:23

BREAKING | Bishop Strickland rebukes US bishops for their silence on Pope Francis’ errors: ‘What will it take?’

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...