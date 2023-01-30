VICTORY
BREAKING: Pro-life Catholic leader and father of seven children, Mark Houck, found NOT GUILTY on all felony FACE charges.
READ HERE
BREAKING: Will Pope Francis fulfill prophecy by visiting Russia?

Will Pope Francis be fulfilling a prophecy? As Pope Francis finally visits Russia, we may yet see the beginning of another global conflict. Just a few months ago Glenn Hudson, an expert on the apparitions of Our Lady of Garabandal, mentioned that our Blessed Mothers gave warnings of conditional chastisement. We should now be on guard more than ever.

January 30, 2023

About the Show

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

