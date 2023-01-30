BREAKING: Will Pope Francis fulfill prophecy by visiting Russia?
Will Pope Francis be fulfilling a prophecy? As Pope Francis finally visits Russia, we may yet see the beginning of another global conflict. Just a few months ago Glenn Hudson, an expert on the apparitions of Our Lady of Garabandal, mentioned that our Blessed Mothers gave warnings of conditional chastisement. We should now be on guard more than ever.
FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT!
https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!
The John-Henry Westen ShowJanuary 30, 2023
Recent VideosSee More
-
BREAKING: Will Pope Francis fulfill prophecy by visiting Russia?
-
REPORT: German 'Synodal Way" is quickly corrupting the Catholic Church
-
This real exorcist is revealing details on driving out Satan
-
We were warned: Pope Benedict's death marks 'the end of the times'
-
Military veterans targeted in Canada's new suicide "healthcare" plan