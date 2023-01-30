BREAKING: Will Pope Francis fulfill prophecy by visiting Russia?

Will Pope Francis be fulfilling a prophecy? As Pope Francis finally visits Russia, we may yet see the beginning of another global conflict. Just a few months ago Glenn Hudson, an expert on the apparitions of Our Lady of Garabandal, mentioned that our Blessed Mothers gave warnings of conditional chastisement. We should now be on guard more than ever.

FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT!

https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!

https://give.lifesitenews.com

The John-Henry Westen Show

Share

