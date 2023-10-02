Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING: Pope Francis hit with 'dubia' from 5 Cardinals ahead of Synod, Cdl Fernández responds

Cardinals Burke, Brandmüller, Sarah, Zen, and Íñiguezto have published a new Dubia to express grave concerns to Pope Francis about the Synod on Synodality and possible attacks on Catholic doctrine.

Read more here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-five-cardinals-write-dubia-to-pope-francis-on-concerns-about-synod-catholic-doctrine/

October 2, 2023

