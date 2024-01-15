BREAKING: Pope Francis likes 'to think of an empty hell’

Pope Francis said that although “it’s not dogma,” he likes to think that hell is “empty.” Our Lord Jesus Christ and Our Lady of Fatima very clearly attest to the reality of hell, where the devil, his angels, and “many” souls have gone. The reality of hell and the souls of many in it was confirmed by Our Lady at Fatima when she showed the three children the vision of hell.

