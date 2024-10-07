BREAKING | Pope Francis' newest cardinal has a SHOCKING LGBT record
Father Timothy Radcliffe, O.P., a Synod on Synodality preacher and LGBT advocate, will be among the 21 new cardinals created by Pope Francis at a consistory on December 8. Radcliffe has openly opposed the Church’s ban on seminarians with “homosexual tendencies,” suggested that Catholics should “accompany” homosexuals by “reading gay novels,” and was one of the regular celebrants for the “LGBT Masses” held in London.
READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-pope-francis-names-pro-lgbt-father-timothy-radcliffe-among-21-new-cardinals/
October 7, 2024
