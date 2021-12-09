The John-Henry Westen Show
BREAKING: Pope Francis praises heretical LGBT group condemned under John Paul II

New Ways Ministry, a far-left, dissident LGBT group, has leaked to the press two letters written to them by Pope Francis. In the letters, Francis thanks the organization for their 'neighborly work' and praises its dissident founder, Sr. Jeannine Gramick, as a "valiant woman."

December 9, 2021

