BREAKING: Pope Francis praises heretical LGBT group condemned under John Paul II
New Ways Ministry, a far-left, dissident LGBT group, has leaked to the press two letters written to them by Pope Francis. In the letters, Francis thanks the organization for their 'neighborly work' and praises its dissident founder, Sr. Jeannine Gramick, as a "valiant woman."
The John-Henry Westen ShowDecember 9, 2021
