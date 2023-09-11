BREAKING: Pope Francis reportedly set to ask Bishop Strickland to resign
Breaking NewsSee More
Pope Francis met with Vatican officials over the weekend to discuss asking Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas, to resign, according to a report on Monday by The Pillar.
LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!
https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/
September 11, 2023
Recent EpisodesShow More
Pro-life rescuers immediately incarcerated following jury’s guilty verdict in DC FACE Act trial
Bishop Strickland: Catholics are not ‘schismatic’ for rejecting changes that contradict Church teaching
Jury in FACE Act trial not allowed to see shocking video of DC abortionist describing his work
'Targeted by the government': Former rescuer flips, testifies against pro-lifers on trial in DC
'The battle belongs to God’: Pro-lifers facing up to 11 years in jail for trying to save babies
Comments