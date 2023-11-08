BREAKING: Pope Francis says 'trans' people can be godparents, homosexual 'parents' can have children baptized

Pope Francis has approved a text drawn up by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández attesting that “transgender” individuals can godparents for the sacrament of Baptism, as well as allowing homosexual “parents” to have their children baptized.

In an Italian document issued November 8, the Dicastery (formerly Congregation) for the Doctrine of the Faith issued a series of responses to six dubia questions submitted by Bishop José Negri of the Diocese of of Santo Amaro in Brazil.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten