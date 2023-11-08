Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING: Pope Francis says 'trans' people can be godparents, homosexual 'parents' can have children baptized

Pope Francis has approved a text drawn up by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández attesting that “transgender” individuals can godparents for the sacrament of Baptism, as well as allowing homosexual “parents” to have their children baptized.

In an Italian document issued November 8, the Dicastery (formerly Congregation) for the Doctrine of the Faith issued a series of responses to six dubia questions submitted by Bishop José Negri of the Diocese of of Santo Amaro in Brazil.

November 8, 2023

