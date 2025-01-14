BREAKING | Pope Francis thinly veils Trump comparison to Hitler, downplays homosexual blessings

In his newly released memoir Hope, Pope Francis seemed to compare Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini to Donald Trump as a means of downplaying sexual sin and justifying Amoris Laetitia and Fiducia Supplicans. He also accused young Catholics devoted to the Latin Mass of “sectarian worldliness” and practicing “backwardism,” and appeared to suggest there is no need for conversion away from the homosexual lifestyle.

