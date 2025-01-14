BREAKING | Pope Francis thinly veils Trump comparison to Hitler, downplays homosexual blessings
Breaking NewsSee More
In his newly released memoir Hope, Pope Francis seemed to compare Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini to Donald Trump as a means of downplaying sexual sin and justifying Amoris Laetitia and Fiducia Supplicans. He also accused young Catholics devoted to the Latin Mass of “sectarian worldliness” and practicing “backwardism,” and appeared to suggest there is no need for conversion away from the homosexual lifestyle.
READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/pope-francis-thinly-veils-trump-comparison-to-hitler-downplays-homosexual-blessings/
U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews
****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
****
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
January 14, 2025
Recent EpisodesShow More
BREAKING | Bishop Strickland rebukes US bishops for their silence on Pope Francis’ errors: ‘What will it take?’
EXCLUSIVE: Abp. Viganò uses AI to show how Communion in the hand destroys belief in the Real Presence
Comments