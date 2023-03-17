Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING: Pope Francis' Vatican advancing new shaman mass?

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More

As the Vatican’s crackdown on the traditional Latin Mass continues to pick up the pace, Pope Francis and his associates are now pushing a new rite of Mass in Mexico that incorporates elements of Native American shamanism. Whereas the Mass of the Ages of the Western Rite now inspires disgust for many modernist prelates, they show no such revulsion in proposing pagan methods of worship for Catholic believers.

Is the Church about to careen off the cliff by indulging in polytheism, or will the Barque of Peter be steered aright? Watch as LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen discusses the latest push for the new Mayan Rite of Mass and what it means for the faithful.

Article by Dr. Maike Hickson: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/the-new-mayan-rite-of-mass-encouraged-by-pope-francis-is-replete-with-pagan-idolatry-and-symbolism/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Follow us on social media: 

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

March 17, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
0:12:49

BREAKING: Pope Francis' Vatican advancing new shaman mass?

Recent Videos
0:02:47

Introducing LifeSiteNews' all-new video page

Recent Videos
0:38:19

‘Make love, not war’: The false promises & fallout of the sexual revolution

Recent Videos
0:25:33

New revelations of a former abortionist: Holocaust made me pro-life

Recent Videos
0:05:20

Where charity & love prevail: Kenya's children need your help

Recent Videos
0:30:25

WARNING: ‘Spiritual poisons’ stemming from Pope Francis’ Synod on Synodality

Recent Videos
0:04:18

BREAKING: Rosary-wearing Jill Biden promotes contraception to Kenya’s young people

Recent Videos
22:47

Exclusive interview: Mark Houck reacts to FAILED FBI plot against him

Recent Videos
5:44

Life is on the line - Mark Houck trial Day 2

Recent Videos
7:38

Massive turnout for the first post-Roe March for Life

Recent Videos
6:38

EXCLUSIVE: March For Life coverage: Why marching still matters

Recent Videos
7:13

46 adopted and disabled children need your help

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...