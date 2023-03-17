BREAKING: Pope Francis' Vatican advancing new shaman mass?

As the Vatican’s crackdown on the traditional Latin Mass continues to pick up the pace, Pope Francis and his associates are now pushing a new rite of Mass in Mexico that incorporates elements of Native American shamanism. Whereas the Mass of the Ages of the Western Rite now inspires disgust for many modernist prelates, they show no such revulsion in proposing pagan methods of worship for Catholic believers.

Is the Church about to careen off the cliff by indulging in polytheism, or will the Barque of Peter be steered aright? Watch as LifeSiteNews co-founder John-Henry Westen discusses the latest push for the new Mayan Rite of Mass and what it means for the faithful.

Article by Dr. Maike Hickson: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/the-new-mayan-rite-of-mass-encouraged-by-pope-francis-is-replete-with-pagan-idolatry-and-symbolism/

HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten