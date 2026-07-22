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BREAKING: Pope Leo Approves New Bishop in FALSE Chinese 'Catholic' Church

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Pope Leo XIV has approved a new bishop under the Vatican’s confidential agreement with China. Steven Mosher joins John-Henry Westen to argue that the deal has consistently favored the Chinese Communist Party, with the Vatican never rejecting a CCP-backed nominee while Beijing repeatedly violates the agreement without consequence.

Mosher contends that “Sinicization” is not inculturation, it is an effort to transform the Catholic Church into an instrument of the Communist Party. The agreement has accelerated the persecution of China’s underground Church, pressuring faithful bishops and priests to join the state-controlled Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association. Bishop Guo Xijin remains under house arrest for refusing full cooperation. The Vatican’s response, Mosher argues, has been ineffective and insufficiently supportive.

The deal was sold as a path to unity. Instead, it has become a tool of control. Many Vatican officials, Mosher warns, do not understand conditions on the ground. The underground Church continues to suffer. And the Pope’s latest approval is not a step toward freedom—it is a step toward erasure. The West is watching. The Church is silent. The underground is praying. And Beijing is winning.

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July 22, 2026

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