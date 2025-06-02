BREAKING: Pope Leo XIV CORRECTS the record on cohabitation & marriage

In a bold departure from Pope Francis-era ambiguity, Pope Leo XIV has publicly reaffirmed the Church’s teaching on sacramental marriage, rejecting the notion that cohabitating couples share in its grace. Quoting Familiaris Consortio by St. John Paul II, Leo XIV stressed the need for catechesis and faithful example, not compromise. John-Henry Westen unpacks this pivotal moment, contrasting it with Pope Francis’ 2016 claim that cohabitation can be a “real marriage.” With this statement, Pope Leo signals a return to doctrinal clarity and a renewed defense of fidelity, grace, and truth in Catholic marriage.

