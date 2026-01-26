BREAKING: Pope Leo XIV says to Anglicans 'We are already one'

Pope Leo XIV stirred profound discussion with his declaration to an ecumenical gathering that Catholics and Anglicans are already “one” in Christ, urging Christians to “recognize, experience, and make visible” this unity. But is such a claim consistent with Catholic teaching?

John-Henry Westen of LifeSiteNews examines the pope’s words in light of the unchangeable truths of the Catholic faith. While Christ prayed “that they may be one” (John 17:21), true unity requires unity in belief – especially on matters of sacrament, salvation, and sacred doctrine.

If core doctrines are not shared, can we truly say we are “already one?” John-Henry warns that proclaiming unity where it does not yet exist risks obscuring the truth, confusing the faithful, and delaying the authentic reconciliation that can only come through a shared embrace of the fullness of Catholic teaching.

