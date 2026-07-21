BREAKING: Pope Leo XIV to Present Award from University That Promoted Gender Ideology

Pope Leo XIV is set to present a new sustainability medal at Villanova University’s conference in October, an institution that has hosted performances of The Vagina Monologues, promoted LGBT events, and implemented gender-inclusive policies. John-Henry Westen reports on the growing controversy over the Pope’s participation.

Villanova boasts of Pope Leo’s ties as an alumnus and honorary degree recipient. But the university’s recent record raises serious questions. Gender ideology, LGBT advocacy, and programs that contradict Catholic teaching have been welcomed on campus. The same campus where the Pope will now present an award.

The Vatican’s participation in the event, Westen argues, sends a confusing message: that promoting environmental stewardship outweighs the need for doctrinal consistency. Catholics are left wondering why the Pope would lend his prestige to an institution whose public actions conflict with the faith.

The inaugural medal recipient will be announced in September. Until then, the debate will continue. But the question remains: does the Pope know what Villanova has become, or does he simply not care?

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