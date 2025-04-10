Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING | Pro-Abortion Mark Carney Takes Communion | Same Homily CONDEMNS It!

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, a vocal proponent of abortion and euthanasia, was caught on camera receiving Holy Communion—just moments after a visiting priest condemned those very sins in a powerful homily.

The homily, delivered by Fr. Michael El-Nacef, called out public scandal and warned against receiving the Eucharist in a state of mortal sin. Carney remained seated through the homily, then rose to receive Communion in what many are calling a brazen act of sacrilege.

This moment has become a lightning rod for faithful Catholics calling for real leadership, the enforcement of canon law, and the defense of the Body of Christ.

April 10, 2025

