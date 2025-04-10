BREAKING | Pro-Abortion Mark Carney Takes Communion | Same Homily CONDEMNS It!

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, a vocal proponent of abortion and euthanasia, was caught on camera receiving Holy Communion—just moments after a visiting priest condemned those very sins in a powerful homily.

The homily, delivered by Fr. Michael El-Nacef, called out public scandal and warned against receiving the Eucharist in a state of mortal sin. Carney remained seated through the homily, then rose to receive Communion in what many are calling a brazen act of sacrilege.

This moment has become a lightning rod for faithful Catholics calling for real leadership, the enforcement of canon law, and the defense of the Body of Christ.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten