Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING: Pro-life rescuer Paulette Harlow found guilty by pro-abortion judge in third DC FACE Act trial

Breaking News

Breaking News

See More
Paulette Harlow was found guilty in the third DC FACE Act trial following her involvement in a pro-life rescue conducted at the infamous DC late-term abortion facility, the Washington Surgi-Clinic.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com 

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

November 17, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

BREAKING: Pro-life rescuer Paulette Harlow found guilty by pro-abortion judge in third DC FACE Act trial

Recent Videos
2:48

BREAKING: Pope Francis says 'trans' people can be godparents, homosexual 'parents' can have children baptized

Recent Videos
11:50

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-life rescuer Paulette Harlow explains what inspires her to help save the unborn

Recent Videos
17:15

BREAKING: Bishop Schneider talks about climate of fear in Rome - many 'bishops are intimidated'

Recent Videos
6:13

BREAKING: Judge allows defense to call jailed pro-lifers to testify in third DC FACE Act trial

Recent Videos
5:41

BREAKING: The Pope just set up Catholic priests for hate crime charges – Here’s how

Recent Videos
4:05

BREAKING: Pope Francis hit with 'dubia' from 5 Cardinals ahead of Synod, Cdl Fernández responds

Recent Videos
12:11

Charge dropped against abortionist accused of running over pro-life activist with his car

Recent Videos
6:39

BREAKING: Abortion isn’t a business deal where ‘both sides’ have valid points

Recent Videos
5:28

BREAKING: Pro-life rescuers found guilty in second DC FACE Act trial

Recent Videos
6:11

Pro-life leader: Call on your local bishop to defend Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
4:29

Bishop Schneider: Future popes will thank Bishop Strickland for his Catholic faith

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...