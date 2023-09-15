BREAKING: Pro-life rescuers found guilty in second DC FACE Act trial
Three pro-life rescuers on trial in the second of two high-profile federal trials concerning an October, 2020 rescue effort at a Washington, D.C. abortion center were today found guilty on all charges and immediately incarcerated. The news comes after five other pro-life activists involved in the same rescue were similarly found guilty on all charges and immediately locked up late last month.
September 15, 2023
