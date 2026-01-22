Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING: Pro-lifers ARRESTED in Washington DC

Over a dozen pro-life witnesses were arrested this morning in Washington, DC.

Approximately 20 members of Rescue Resurrection, a new group founded by Randall Terry of Operation Rescue fame, were taken into custody outside the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) headquarters this morning around 10 AM. The pro-life witnesses were there to ask the Trump administration to ban the abortion pill.

January 22, 2026

