BREAKING: Reports say Leo XIV Vatican Court has Acquitted Alleged Abuser Priest Marko Rupnik

Unconfirmed reports from Italian Catholic media and Vatican sources are sending shockwaves through the Church. A Vatican tribunal under Pope Leo XIV has reportedly acquitted former Jesuit Father Marko Rupnik of longstanding allegations of sexual, spiritual, and psychological abuse.

John-Henry Weston breaks down the extensive accusations against Rupnik—claims from more than 20 alleged victims spanning decades, previous Vatican findings that led to restrictions on his ministry, and his eventual expulsion from the Jesuit order for repeatedly disobeying those restrictions.

The controversy doesn’t end there. Weston reviews the Vatican’s troubled handling of the case: the lifting of Rupnik’s excommunication, the dismissal of a major abuse case on statute-of-limitations grounds, and allegations that Pope Francis personally intervened in key decisions.

Now, with this reported acquittal, unnamed Vatican sources are raising serious questions about accountability and justice within the Church. Is this a failure of due process? A breakdown of Church discipline? Or something else entirely?

At the time of this report, the Vatican has not issued an official explanation for the ruling, leaving the reasons behind the alleged acquittal unclear.

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