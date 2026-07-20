Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING: Reports say Leo XIV Vatican Court has Acquitted Alleged Abuser Priest Marko Rupnik

Breaking News

Breaking News

See More

Unconfirmed reports from Italian Catholic media and Vatican sources are sending shockwaves through the Church. A Vatican tribunal under Pope Leo XIV has reportedly acquitted former Jesuit Father Marko Rupnik of longstanding allegations of sexual, spiritual, and psychological abuse.

John-Henry Weston breaks down the extensive accusations against Rupnik—claims from more than 20 alleged victims spanning decades, previous Vatican findings that led to restrictions on his ministry, and his eventual expulsion from the Jesuit order for repeatedly disobeying those restrictions.

The controversy doesn’t end there. Weston reviews the Vatican’s troubled handling of the case: the lifting of Rupnik’s excommunication, the dismissal of a major abuse case on statute-of-limitations grounds, and allegations that Pope Francis personally intervened in key decisions.

Now, with this reported acquittal, unnamed Vatican sources are raising serious questions about accountability and justice within the Church. Is this a failure of due process? A breakdown of Church discipline? Or something else entirely?

At the time of this report, the Vatican has not issued an official explanation for the ruling, leaving the reasons behind the alleged acquittal unclear.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

July 20, 2026

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

BREAKING: Reports say Leo XIV Vatican Court has Acquitted Alleged Abuser Priest Marko Rupnik

Recent Videos

BREAKING: Anti-pope? US bishops attack SSPX founder

Recent Videos

BREAKING | Cardinal Sarah: ‘Gender ideology’ and ‘Islamic fundamentalism’ are ‘apocalyptic beasts‘

Recent Videos

BREAKING: Archbishop Vigano sends heartfelt blessings to SSPX as attendance explodes

Recent Videos

BREAKING | Young traditional Catholics react to excommunication

Recent Videos

BREAKING: Leo XIV threatens SSPX with losing sacraments - Kennedy Hall reacts

Recent Videos

BREAKING | Frank Wright: Belfast attack EXPOSES Britain’s immigration crisis

Recent Videos

BREAKING | Armed guards & a missing audit: The Guadalupe Basilica scandal

Recent Videos

Swiss bishops BETRAY Catholics, back total ban on conversion therapy as 'spiritual abuse'

Recent Videos

BREAKING: Pope’s classmate exposes Vatican synodality document as ‘The Great Deception’

Recent Videos

Bp. Schneider: Synod report is 'unequivocal heresy' & Pope Leo XIV must act or face Christ’s rebuke!

Recent Videos

1 YEAR AGO TODAY | How my prediction on Pope Leo became prophecy

Comments

0 Comments

  1. Loading...