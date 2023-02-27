LSNTV

BREAKING: Rosary-wearing Jill Biden promotes contraception to Kenya’s young people

In a sacrilegious use of the Holy Rosary, used by billions of Catholics worldwide, First Lady of the United States Jill Biden encouraged poor Kenyan youth to be "ambassadors" for the pill and condoms in their schools and churches. The children assured Biden that they indeed are doing so. By imposing her anti-life, anti-family, and anti-Christian mentality on Kenyan youth, Jill Biden is engaging in ideological imperialism.

February 27, 2023

