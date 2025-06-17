BREAKING: Sacrilege in Syracuse, GAY PRIDE Mass Profanes Trinity Sunday

An All Saints Catholic Church in Syracuse held a shocking Pride-themed Mass on Trinity Sunday, led by openly “gay priest” Fr. Fred Daley, where the liturgy replaced the Sign of the Cross with a “Namaste” blessing and featured a transgender Episcopal minister preaching gender ideology from the pulpit. From land acknowledgments to birthday cake presentations, the sacred liturgy was twisted into a celebration of perverse LGBT activism, all under the supposed approval of the local bishop. This grave distortion of Catholic teaching demands a response: prayer, reparation, and bold fidelity to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

READ MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/new-york-pride-mass-features-transgender-episcopal-preacher-rainbow-cross-hindu-custom/

