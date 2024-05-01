BREAKING: School Staff Wear LGBT 'Pride' Shirts After LifeSite Covers Suspension of Catholic Student
Breaking NewsSee More
Elementary school teachers at the Granite Ridge Education Centre in Sharbot Lake, Ontario, wore rainbow-festooned LGBT ‘pride’ clothing to work after LifeSiteNews published an article on the suspension of Malachy O’Kane for wearing a sweatshirt that read ‘There are only two genders.’
Click here to support the O’Kane family: https://www.lifefunder.com/okanefamily
Tell the school to apologize for suspending Malachy O’Kane: https://www.lifepetitions.com/petition/2-genders
Read more about the Ontario school staff’s pro-LGBT support: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/ontario-school-staff-wear-lgbt-pride-clothing-after-lifesite-covers-suspension-of-catholic-student
HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com
SHOP YOUR FAVORITE PRECIOUS METALS WITH LIFESITENEWS: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
May 1, 2024
Recent EpisodesShow More
BREAKING: School Staff Wear LGBT 'Pride' Shirts After LifeSite Covers Suspension of Catholic Student
BREAKING | Biden DOJ accused of brutal treatment of jailed pro-lifer — prolonged solitary, shackles
WATCH: Bishop Strickland URGES Pope Francis and all bishops to ‘return to Christ’ in NEW open letter
EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal Robert Sarah 'PROUD' of African bishops rejecting Pope Francis' LGBT 'blessings'
EXCLUSIVE: New Knoxville Planned Parenthood security video casts doubt on FBI case against pro-lifer
Comments