BREAKING: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in historic pro-life ruling
LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen celebrates the monumental Supreme Court achievement of overturning Roe v. Wade and urges the pro-life movement to not let their foot off the gas in working to end abortion for good.
LSNTVJune 24, 2022
