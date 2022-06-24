LSNTV

BREAKING: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in historic pro-life ruling

LifeSiteNews editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen celebrates the monumental Supreme Court achievement of overturning Roe v. Wade and urges the pro-life movement to not let their foot off the gas in working to end abortion for good.

LSNTVJune 24, 2022

