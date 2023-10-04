BREAKING: The Pope just set up Catholic priests for hate crime charges – Here’s how

Remember how during COVID Catholics were denied religious exemptions because Pope Francis had permitted them to take the jab despite its connection to abortion? Well that is about to play out now on priests who are asked to bless same-sex unions. Since the Pope has now given tacit permission for them leaving it up to priests to decide, they can now be held responsible for discrimination based on sexual orientation – which in many nations is considered a hate crime.

