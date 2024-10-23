Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Breaking the stacked deck: what cardinals SHOULD be

The current selection of cardinals—especially in the context of the ongoing 2024 Synod on Synodality—seems to be overwhelmingly like-minded, creating a “stacked deck” aimed at ensuring a specific outcome created by Pope Francis’s appointing Timothy Radcliffe and other radicals. 

With concerns about orchestrated unity within the Vatican hierarchy, many wonder what the true role of cardinals should be. But amid these human efforts, there’s hope: God’s intervention will keep the Catholic Church on its divine course.

Discover how faith in God’s plan will preserve the Church’s mission, despite the challenges posed by the Synod and its agendas.

WATCH THE FULL SHOW HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/holy-war-with-elon-unholy-war-at-synod/

October 23, 2024

