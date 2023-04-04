BREAKING: The TRUTH about Vatican collusion with 'forced vax' COVID-19 jabs

Pope Francis and his Vatican Deep State are leading the Catholic Church into pagan darkness — creating an unholy alliance with the New World Order’s experimental vaccine regime. In 2020, billions of people were forced to take experimental COVID-19 jabs — all while suffering lockdowns, forced masking, and other draconian mandates. The abortion-tainted COVID-19 injections were supported by Pope Francis himself, leftist Cardinals, and other corrupt Church officials.

Now LifeSiteNews has been given an eyewitness account from environmentalist Ernest Williams, the man who brought his concerns about the destructive nature of COVID-19 inoculations directly to the Vatican only to be ignored in the end. Williams puts Pope Francis on notice — along with the Vatican’s contract with Pfizer and other Big Pharma lobbyists. The Vatican forced vaccine mandates on its employees, even as priests and other clergy were telling Vatican leadership early on about their own adverse events from the New World Order’s poison shot.

