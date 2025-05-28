BREAKING: Charlotte becomes EPICENTER of Liturgy Wars

A leaked document from Bishop Michael T. Martin has turned the Diocese of Charlotte into ground zero in the Church’s liturgical battle. The directive condemns altar rails, Communion on the tongue, veils, and ad orientem worship: symbols of reverent Catholic tradition. John-Henry Westen calls it “a wish list for modernists,” warning that such moves don’t heal the Church, but divide it. Faithful Catholics are called to peaceful resistance, defending the sacred customs that have nourished souls for centuries.

FULL ARTICLE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/charlotte-bishop-denounces-latin-altar-rails-kneeling-in-radical-new-liturgy-restrictions/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten