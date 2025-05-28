Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING: Charlotte becomes EPICENTER of Liturgy Wars

A leaked document from Bishop Michael T. Martin has turned the Diocese of Charlotte into ground zero in the Church’s liturgical battle. The directive condemns altar rails, Communion on the tongue, veils, and ad orientem worship: symbols of reverent Catholic tradition. John-Henry Westen calls it “a wish list for modernists,” warning that such moves don’t heal the Church, but divide it. Faithful Catholics are called to peaceful resistance, defending the sacred customs that have nourished souls for centuries.

FULL ARTICLE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/charlotte-bishop-denounces-latin-altar-rails-kneeling-in-radical-new-liturgy-restrictions/

May 28, 2025

