BREAKING: Trump Declares HISTORIC Holy Week Initiative

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have launched a sweeping Holy Week initiative from the White House, featuring prayer services, scripture readings, and community outreach that affirm America’s Christian identity. In a deeply moving address, President Trump spoke of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, calling the nation to reflection, repentance, and hope. The proclamation emphasized the sacred nature of Easter, invoking Catholic language and themes such as the Mass, the Paschal Triduum, and the dignity of life. This stands in stark contrast to the current political climate, making it one of the boldest public expressions of faith from any modern U.S. administration.

MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/president-trump-publishes-powerful-holy-week-message/

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten