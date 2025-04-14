Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING: Trump Declares HISTORIC Holy Week Initiative

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have launched a sweeping Holy Week initiative from the White House, featuring prayer services, scripture readings, and community outreach that affirm America’s Christian identity. In a deeply moving address, President Trump spoke of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ, calling the nation to reflection, repentance, and hope. The proclamation emphasized the sacred nature of Easter, invoking Catholic language and themes such as the Mass, the Paschal Triduum, and the dignity of life. This stands in stark contrast to the current political climate, making it one of the boldest public expressions of faith from any modern U.S. administration.

MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/president-trump-publishes-powerful-holy-week-message/

April 14, 2025

