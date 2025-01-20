BREAKING | Urgent message from Father Ripperger
Breaking NewsSee More
Fr. Chad Ripperger delivers an urgent plea for the consecration of President Donald Trump to the Blessed Virgin Mary as he begins his second term. Highlighting the intense spiritual battle surrounding Trump’s presidency, Father Ripperger calls for divine protection and guidance to counter escalating threats against him and the nation.
More on the inauguration here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/president-trump-at-inauguration-i-was-saved-by-god-to-make-america-great-again/
U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews
****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
****
Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!
LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564
LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app
+++
Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
January 20, 2025
Recent EpisodesShow More
BREAKING | Pope Francis thinly veils Trump comparison to Hitler, downplays homosexual blessings
BREAKING | Bishop Strickland rebukes US bishops for their silence on Pope Francis’ errors: ‘What will it take?’
Comments