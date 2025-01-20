BREAKING | Urgent message from Father Ripperger

Fr. Chad Ripperger delivers an urgent plea for the consecration of President Donald Trump to the Blessed Virgin Mary as he begins his second term. Highlighting the intense spiritual battle surrounding Trump’s presidency, Father Ripperger calls for divine protection and guidance to counter escalating threats against him and the nation.

More on the inauguration here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/president-trump-at-inauguration-i-was-saved-by-god-to-make-america-great-again/

