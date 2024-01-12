BREAKING: Vatican official says St. Peter’s Basilica will bless homosexual ‘couples’

The clergy at St. Peter’s Basilica may soon bless same-sex couples. While no such blessings have yet occurred, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti has stated that blessings of homosexual couples could happen “to show the world the maternal face of the Church,” which is, according to Mauro, in keeping with “what Pope Francis has asked for.”

READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-vatican-official-says-st-peters-basilica-will-bless-homosexual-couples/

