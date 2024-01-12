BREAKING: Vatican official says St. Peter’s Basilica will bless homosexual ‘couples’
Breaking NewsSee More
The clergy at St. Peter’s Basilica may soon bless same-sex couples. While no such blessings have yet occurred, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti has stated that blessings of homosexual couples could happen “to show the world the maternal face of the Church,” which is, according to Mauro, in keeping with “what Pope Francis has asked for.”
READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-vatican-official-says-st-peters-basilica-will-bless-homosexual-couples/
HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com
LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
January 12, 2024
Recent EpisodesShow More
'Servants of Satan’: Archbishop Viganò responds to Pope Francis' ‘blessings’ for homosexual couples
Comments