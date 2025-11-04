Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING: Vatican REJECTS Mary as Co-Redemptrix?!

The Vatican has declared it “not appropriate” to call the Blessed Virgin Mary Co-Redemptrix or Mediatrix of All Graces, rejecting titles affirmed by saints, popes, and tradition. In a new doctrinal note, Mater Populi Fidelis, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith claims no human can dispense grace, not even the Mother of God. John-Henry Westen calls this a tragic rupture with centuries of Catholic devotion, urging the faithful to defend the truth: All grace comes through Mary because Christ came through her.

MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/vatican-rejects-marian-titles-co-redemptrix-and-mediatrix-in-new-doctrinal-note/

November 4, 2025

