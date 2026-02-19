Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

BREAKING: What You Need to Know as SSPX Moves Ahead With July 1 Consecrations

The Society of St. Pius X has confirmed it will proceed with episcopal consecrations on July 1, defying Vatican warnings and setting the stage for a historic rupture. In a February 19 communiqué, SSPX Superior General Fr. Davide Pagliarani cited an “objective state of grave necessity” for souls as justification, pointing to years of ignored dialogue proposals—including an offer first made in 2019 that Rome only now acknowledges, with conditions.

February 19, 2026

